OnePlus Nord Phone Explodes Inside Jeans Pocket, User Suffers Major Burns

Another mobile phone explosion has been reported in India, this time with the OnePlus Nord 2. This time, a Twitter user named Suhit Sharma has provided photos of the incident in which the owner's Nord 2 burst in his jeans pocket, causing significant burns.

OnePlus is said to have contacted the user and begun an inquiry into the matter. This is the fourth time that the OnePlus Nord 2 has gone up in flames. In the most recent instance, lawyer Gaurav Gulati's phone caught fire and burst in his coat pocket.

These sporadic explosions create serious safety concerns and, like with the Samsung Galaxy Note7, might result in a blanket ban of the device. This is what occurred with the Samsung Galaxy Note7.

Multiple reports of the Samsung Galaxy Note7 catching fire or exploding in aircraft occurred in 2016, prompting virtually all airlines to prohibit the device. Passengers were not permitted to bring the Note 7 on board in any form.

Samsung eventually had to halt production, recall all products, and issue full refunds to customers.

Design and Display

A 90Hz fluid AMOLED display is included on the phone.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a punch-hole design with thin bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to its specifications.

A 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ compatibility graces the device.

Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods are the colour possibilities.

More Information

It has a primary camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels. A 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper make up the OnePlus Nord 2's triple rear camera configuration. A 32 MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Features