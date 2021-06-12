ONEPLUS Nord CE 5G And ONEPLUS Tv U1s 4K Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications

The long-awaited smartphone from OnePlus has finally arrived in India. With the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE5G smartphone, priced at Rs 22,999, OnePlus has generated quite a stir. In the Nord series, OnePlus, which had earlier solely introduced luxury smartphones, is delivering mid-range devices. Last year, OnePlus released the Nord series. The OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched with a price tag of less than Rs 25,000. The price of the OnePlus Nord 6GB + 64GB model is Rs 24,999. However, this smartphone appears to be out of stock at all times. Customers will have to spend extra money on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord as a result of this. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is now available at a price of Rs 22,999.

Since the announcement of the OnePlus Nord CE5G smartphone, the phone has been trending. There have also been a number of OnePlus Nord CE5G specs leaks. Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE5G is now available for purchase. This is a 5G smartphone, according to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G requirements. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G CPU is provided. It boasts of a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are available. It is compatible with the Android Oxygen operating system, version 11 and up. Dual sim slots are available.

There is a 64-megapixel primary camera with EIS capabilities on the OnePlus Nord CE5G smartphone's camera system. It also contains a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Ultra-Shot HDR, Portrait, Panorama, and Pro Mode are just a few of the features available. It has a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh. The phone supports quick charging at 30 watts. According to OnePlus, it can charge from 0 to 70% in 60 minutes. The smartphone comes in three colors: Blu Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 22,999. In addition, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models have been announced. However, the price has yet to be determined. The sale will begin on June 16. On purchases made with an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can get an Rs.1,000 discount. OnePlus has revealed that Geo would provide it with Rs 6,000 in perks. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord CE5G begun on June 11 at noon and people who Pre-order will receive an extra Rs.500 cashback.

The OnePlus TV U1S Smart TV has been released alongside the OnePlus Nord CE5G smartphone. OnePlus has released smart TVs in sizes of 50, 55, and 65 inches. These are TVs with a 4K Ultra HD resolution. The HDR 10+ material is also supported. Compatible with Android TV 10+ and Oxygen Play 2.0. These TVs may also be utilized with the OnePlus TV camera. The OnePlus TV camera costs Rs 2,499 in India. This camera is not included and must be purchased separately. The 39-inch OnePlus TV U1S smart TV costs Rs 39,999, while the 55-inch TV costs Rs 47,999. The price of the 65-inch smart TV is Rs 62,999.