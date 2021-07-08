Oneplus Nord 2 Launch Date Accidentally Confirmed: Check Details

The launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2 has been accidentally disclosed. The next OnePlus smartphone will be released on July 22nd, according to the firm. It has also released the device's performance unit details ahead of its launch.

Underneath the frame of the OnePlus Nord 2, there will be a proprietary MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. While we've already seen the Dimnesity 1200 SoC in action on the Realme X7 Max, OnePlus claims to have worked closely with MediaTek to tune the chipset's performance on the Nord 2.

AI will be used by the device's processor to improve the camera, display, and gaming performance. According to OnePlus, the Nord 2 will have a quality camera and a fantastic viewing experience. According to OnePlus, the next OnePlus Nord smartphone will have better heat management and a pleasant gaming experience.

Other details of the OnePlus Nord 2 were previously leaked. According to the freshly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 design renderings, the phone will have a single hole punch cutout in the flat display's top-left corner. Similar to the OnePlus 9, it sports a rectangular camera module on the rear with two large camera cutouts.

The OnePlus Nord 2 camera will reportedly include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro's ultrawide camera. An 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor will be used in the other two cameras.

A 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage are among the other rumoured OnePlus Nord 2 features. The device is anticipated to include a 4,500 mAh battery and capability for 30W rapid charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2 pricing in India is likely to be somewhat more than the original Nord. In India, the device is estimated to cost less than Rs 30,000.