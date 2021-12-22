OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date And Other Details

Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, has stated that the company's next flagship will be released next month. According to Lau's Weibo tweet, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be released in January 2022. He didn't say when the launch would take place. As in previous years, the OnePlus is expected to release two phones: a OnePlus 10 Pro and a OnePlus 10 phone. Both phones will be the brand's flagship models.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will power the OnePlus 10 series, which Qualcomm unveiled earlier this month. On January 5, the company is anticipated to have a physical event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, where the new phones might be shown. We already know that the OnePlus phones will not be the first to use Qualcomm's flagship chip. The Xiaomi Mi 12 series will be available in China on December 28th, and the most expensive phone in the lineup will most likely be powered by the same processor.

The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to have the following features:

The operating system for the OnePlus 10 series will be a huge shift since OxygenOS will no longer be supported. The new series will be the first to have an integrated operating system that combines Oppo's ColorOS with OxygenOS. "We are working on the creation of an integrated operating system combining the very best elements of OxygenOS as well as ColorOS," Lau stated in September.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple camera configuration at the rear in a square-shaped camera module, as well as a textured finish, according to leaked photographs posted by tipster @Onleaks. The OnePlus 10 series is expected to include a 6.7-inch display and a 5000 mAh battery. We'll have to wait and see whether an R model, such as the OnePlus 9R from last time, is launched this time.

For OnePlus, the firm announced a collaboration with Hasselblad, a camera manufacturer, to assist in improving camera performance. It's unclear whether OnePlus will continue to do so this year. According to new reports, the OnePlus 10 will have a superior front camera and 80W wired charging.