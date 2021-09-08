Ola Electric Scooter: Six Things You Need To Know

Ola Electric Scooter: On August 15, India's 75th Independence Day, the much-anticipated electric two-wheeler was finally presented in two variants: S1 and S1 Pro. Ola's first e-scooter has been available for booking since July. Here are a few things to bear in mind if you've booked an Ola Scooter or are planning to buy one.

Price Of An Ola Electric Scooter

The S1 and the higher-end S1 Pro are two variants of Ola Electric's e-scooter. The Ola S1 is priced at ₹99,999, while the S1 Pro is priced at ₹129,999.

How To Buy An Ola Electric Scooter

The entire sale will take place online. Buyers will be required to pay a token sum of ₹499 and later, on or after September 8th, they will be able to complete the purchase by paying the balance and choosing colours.

Ola Delivers Electric Scooters

After confirming the purchase, the buyer will be informed of their position on the waiting list as well as the number of purchasers in line ahead of them. The scooter will be delivered to the buyer's home by Ola, with deliveries anticipated to begin in August.

Ola Electric Scooter Financing Options

Ola Electric has partnered with several banks and financial organisations to provide its customers with low-interest loans.

Ola Electric Scooter Service And Repair

Ola Electric would also deliver scooter maintenance and repair to the owner's house. When the vehicle requires servicing or repair, the in-built AI system will notify the owner, and they may schedule it using an app. To finish the work, a technician will be deployed.

Ola Electric Scooter Specifications

The scooter comes in ten colours and features an in-house designed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery pack. In Tamil Nadu, Ola is establishing a Futurefactory. The manufacturing facility will be stretched out over 500 acres, making it the world's largest scooter factory.