Now You Can Do Shopping On WhatsApp, But Conditions Apply

Popular message sharing app WhatsApp has launched a new feature. The multimedia messaging platform has added a new shopping button. So now, you can do shopping on WhatsApp but the condition is that this feature has been added only its business accounts, said the Facebook-owned messaging service in a press release.

This allows customers to view a list of products offered by companies and vendors with just a click. People can see the storefront icon, next to the business name. Previously, users used the business profile to get the offered items. With this new button, people can boost their business and customers can get visibility of their products, said the app maker in an email released by WhatsApp.

The voice call button is being replaced by the new shopping button. The voice call option appears under the call symbol and it asks for voice call or video call. WhatsApp has been experimenting with this feature for some time now.

The Messaging service announced on Tuesday that the new feature has been launched worldwide.

WhatsApp reveals that more than 17.5 crore people send messages to WhatsApp Business accounts every day. 4 crore people are viewing the business catalogue each month. Of these, 30 lakhs users are from India. However, regular customers can view this button if the companies and sellers add a catalogue to their WhatsApp business accounts.