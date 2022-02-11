Nothing Ear 1 Users Can Now Use Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa

New Delhi: Nothing, a consumer technology firm located in London, has announced that Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are all accessible on the Ear (1).

"Alexa, play Nothing Else Matters. Yeah, it’s time to say hey to Google and Siri. Voice Assistance is now available for your ear (1)," the company said in a tweet.

A new option to activate the voice assistant will be introduced to the triple-tap touch control accessible to users with the next version. By touching the earphones three times, they may now activate the voice assistant.

With firmware version 0.6700.1.86, voice assistant support will be available. After updating the firmware, go to Gesture Controls > Triple Taps > Voice Assistant to enable the feature.

With the case, the earbuds provide up to 34 hours of playtime, as well as a strong 11.6mm driver and other industry-leading features.

Three high-definition microphones are used by the ANC on earbuds to bring music, movies, and podcasts into great focus.

The business claims that a ten-minute charge of the case provides up to eight hours of power for a whole day.