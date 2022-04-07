Nokia C01 Plus 2+32GB Features, Price in India

HMD Global the home of Nokia phones has launched the Nokia C01 plus which now comes with 32 GB storage, an exciting addition to the popular and most affordable Nokia C-series smartphones. Now customers in India will enjoy the new Nokia C01 Plus - a feature-packed entry-level smartphone, offering the best of everything in -the budget smartphone segment.

The Nokia C01 Plus is a phone you can trust that is targeted at those who want to upgrade from feature phones or older/slower smartphones for a best-in-class experience. Hence, the new Nokia C01 plus upholds the promise of a 1-year replacement guarantee. Also, with the JioExclusive offer, consumers would be able to get INR 600 instant price support making the phone even more affordable.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global:

“Over the past couple of years, we have built a robust portfolio of Nokia smartphones to provide a wide array of choices to the consumers. The popular Nokia C-series has been our answer to the rising demand for low-budget -smartphone - with uncompromising quality, durability and of course the Trust of Nokia Devices. Nokia C01 plus (2+16GB Variant)has been very well received by our users since it was launched last year. With this new 32GB storage variant, we are further offering more choice to the consumers with this exciting new launch.

Beautiful moments with loved ones

Family life is all about magical moments. Video calling your closest ones feels even more real thanks to the clarity an HD+ screen brings. Having flash on both sides will ensure you never miss those special moments day or night. Cosying up with the kids to watch a film will be a treat from wider viewing angles. With HDR imaging, the Nokia C01 Plus will ensure your memories are as beautiful as the moment itself.

Trust the Finnish standards

From build quality to security levels, the European standards flow throughout. From twisting and bending to heat, force and drop tests, the Nokia C01 Plus can meet the demands of everyday life. It also has a sturdy polycarbonate body with an inner metal alloy chassis.

When it comes to threats from the cyber world, the Nokia C01 Plus will work harder than most phones at this price range to keep your data safe. Regular security updates will come through for at least two years, whilst face unlock will make sure those cherished memories are well guarded.

Speed where it matters

Octa-core processor means that you get a phone that keeps up with the busiest of lifestyles – the days of lag and load are over. Android 11 (Go edition) brings you an increase in speed, which makes overall usage a breeze. With 4G LTE, you can say goodbye to video buffering and hello to a snappy everyday experience. The Nokia C01 Plus will also see you through your entire daily routine thanks to all-day battery life.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C01 Plus is available in India starting today in Blue and Grey colour variants, with 2/16GB and 2/32 GB, configurations starting at Rs. 6299 & Rs. 6799 respectively, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com.

Customers who choose to avail of the JioExclusive offer will get instant price support of Rs. 600 on the best buy price, and will have to pay Rs. 5699 & Rs. 6199 respectively

Customers can avail of the offer at participating Retail stores or through the MyJio app. In case of self-enrollment via the MyJio app, they can opt for the JioExclusive offer within 15 days of activating the device and the Price Support benefits would be passed directly to the customer’s bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment.

Additional Benefits for all Jio Subscribers:

Jio subscribers doing a recharge of INR 299 and above would also be eligible for benefits worth INR 4000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo & MakeMyTrip.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Man Wakes Up From The Dead 24 Hours After Burial