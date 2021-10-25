No WhatsApp On Android, iPhones Anymore: Check If Your Smartphone is On The List

No WhatsApp On Android, iPhones Anymore: Another year is coming to an end, which means another round of WhatsApp support for select Android and iPhone devices is coming to an end. Starting November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer support several devices, according to a list released by the Facebook-owned messaging software.

Starting next month, these Smartphone’s will no longer support the WhatsApp software and will be incompatible. In general, they will be Android phones running Android 4.0.3 or older, as well as Apple iPhones running iOS 9 or prior.

WhatsApp's list of Android phones includes models from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. The iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S Plus are examples of iPhones. For Samsung, WhatsApp will discontinue support for the Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2 in November.

LG's Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q will lose support for WhatsApp.

Furthermore, ZTE devices such as the ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo will no longer support WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app will no longer be supported on Huawei's Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2. The list includes Sony's Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S, as well as smartphones from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and others.

While some devices are approaching the end of WhatsApp support, this does not indicate that the software will cease operating on November 1. Smartphones will no longer receive security upgrades or new features, resulting in apps becoming obsolete on these older devices.