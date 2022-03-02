No More IGTV App on Instagram?

San Francisco: Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has stated that it will no longer maintain a dedicated app for IGTV to make the video as easy to discover and create as possible.

Instead, the company stated that it will concentrate on having all videos on the main Instagram app.

In a recent blog post, the company said that it believes this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app and that they are excited about continuing to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.

Instagram has stated that reels are a growing and vital element of the platform, and the business is enthusiastic about spending even more on this format. As more people watch reels to be entertained, delve deeper into their hobbies, or discover new creators, they continue to be the leading contributor to the increase in Instagram engagement.

Instagram has also stated that it is looking into new ways for creators to make money by making reels that entertain the Instagram community. In addition to bonuses, it will begin testing a new ad experience on Instagram later this year, which would allow creators to earn money from advertising that appears on their reels.

"Over the coming months, you will see us continue to invest in simplifying our video formats, making it even easier to create and watch videos on Instagram — the way you already do with Reels," the company stated.