No More Call Recording On Android Phones

Google just stated that its developer policies will be changing, which is terrible news for call recording apps. Apps will not be able to use the Accessibility API to record calls starting May 11th, according to several internet reports. As a result, any third-party apps that record calls will be unable to do so. While this may appear to be a significant change, Android phones continue to have native call recording capabilities, which Google cannot prevent. A similar feature is available on Google's Pixel phones.

It is risky to record calls without the consent of the caller.

It's not something that needs to be explained, but it is dangerous if your calls are being recorded without your permission. Imagine you're having a chat with someone completely unaware that the other person is recording it.

The call recording capability is available on any Android phone, and we tested a lot of them. Call recording is also available on the Samsung Galaxy A12, a cheap smartphone. Every Android phone, including the Realme C25, Oppo K10, and OnePlus, has a call recording feature. It's a clear infringement of your privacy if your calls are being recorded without your permission. The good news is that if a user is recording a call, you will receive a notification that "this call is being recorded" from Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus. On the two Samsung phones we tested, there was no indication that the call was being recorded.

Certain firms may argue that they need to record calls for future reference, or, as many customer service centres would tell you, "for future training and reference purposes." The difference is that you are informed that the call is being recorded, something you are already aware of. But what about a call with a stranger, a friend, or a professional contact? It's risky if that's being recorded without your permission.

It is unlawful to record any phone call in some nations, including practically all of Europe.

Google's decision to prohibit call recording apps is only the beginning.

Banning third-party apps that record calls is a step in the right direction for Google. But it's only the beginning. Apple does not provide native call recording features. There are, however, workarounds—third-party programs—that allow you to record WhatsApp calls. In some areas, it may be time for Apple to prohibit third-party recording apps from the App Store.

It is difficult to "blame" brands for providing the call recording feature. They'll automatically turn around and declare that the option is available and that it's up to the users to decide whether the issue is moral or lawful.

Next month, Google will remove call recording apps from the Play Store.

Google plans to impose restrictions on the Accessibility API next month, which means that all of the greatest call recording apps will be blocked or forced to use a more basic recording mechanism.

During an hour-long seminar on developer policy changes earlier this month, Google casually mentioned this. The Accessibility API, as a Googler points out just shy of 19 minutes into the video below, is not designed for and cannot be used to record phone calls. That's a problem for a few well-known apps that have taken advantage of this functionality to do just that. The modification is barely mentioned in the presentation, and the only reason given is that it improves user security.

The Accessibility API is designed to assist developers in creating apps that are accessible to people with disabilities. You could, for example, design an app that reads text on the screen or a voice-based input system to assist those with motor disabilities. None of this will change, but beginning May 11th, apps that use accessibility to record and save phone calls will be forbidden. For several years, Google has been working toward a more constrained set of accessibility APIs, so this shift isn't surprising.

ACR is one of the most popular Android call recording apps, and its main functionality is based on the accessibility.

In some regions, recording call audio is frowned upon. While it is nearly universally expected that calls will be recorded in India, there are many states in the United States where recording calls is only permitted with the consent of both parties. Call recording is available on Pixel phones in many countries, but not in the United States, Canada, or most of Europe.

While this will make it more difficult to find call recording apps, they may still exist. Users can install apps from sources other than the Play Store if they jump through a few hoops in the settings and ignore a terrifying warning. Developers would struggle to make a living off of call recording apps if they didn't have access to the Play Store. Google isn't offering developers any other options, so apps in the Play Store will most certainly resort to the recording via the speakerphone, which is a much less effective method.