National Technology Day 2022 - Insights From The Tech Leaders Of India

Name of the brand: Dell Technologies

Name of the spokesperson: Sudha KV, Vice President, Dell Technologies, India

Quote: “In today's digital age, technology is driving human progress and the driving force behind technological growth comes with introducing disruptive ideas. Dell Technologies continues to be one of the global leaders in producing server tech, and India has a key role to play in this. Our Bengaluru R&D centre has been instrumental in bringing about cutting-edge technology in the service portfolio. Right from conceptualization of the servers, to product upgrades and then retiring the offerings, and thinking about the next product and technology trends, the Bengaluru R&D centre is the locus of innovation. Having filed over 100 patents in the last 3-to 4 years, the team at the Bengaluru centre has been dedicated to helping Dell Technologies meet its goals of driving growth through technology.

To integrate software and hardware with specific capabilities, the R&D centre runs about 7 petabytes of networking traffic, 1600 virtual machines and 1400 test configurations to mimic all possible customer scenarios before making solutions available to global markets. With highly skilled engineers, distinguished technical staff and a dedicated team of designers and developers, the team can churn out adaptive and autonomous modern infrastructure solutions aligned with modern workloads which meet the customer interests in the areas of cloud computing, AI, analytics and edge computing. We aim to increase efficiency and boost the performance of end-user computing with new developments and improvements to their PowerEdge portfolio, which allows customers to bring the computing power closer to their data, and our R&D centre is at the cornerstone of these innovations.”

Name of the brand: Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW)

Name of the spokesperson: Attributed to RK Shenoy, Senior VP — Mobility Engineering, Bosch Global Software Technologies

Quote: The world has witnessed tremendous technological improvement in the last decade. The technology available today is powerful and increasingly transformative with substantial impact in sectors such as Mobility, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture, etc. The majority of businesses are amid navigating their digital transformation journey and are investing in Innovation and R&D to deliver effective products and services, keeping the User-Experience in mind. With emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Digitization and Software-defined products combined with Electronification, every domain is helping in improving the quality of life of people across the world, creating newer business models to generate recurring revenue and strive for better operational efficiencies.

Today, as India observes National Technology Day, it is important that we acknowledge how technology is aiding in providing innovative and sophisticated business offerings. At Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), we expect an increased penetration of technologies such as Cloud computing, Big data, AIoT, Robotics and Edge computing, in every domain we are working in. The success lies in applying these technologies using our core domain competence to create new products and services while providing high-quality offerings at competitive pricing. We, at BGSW, have also strengthened our innovation focus with targeted investments in the Center of Excellences, and nurturing best-in-class talent, both in-house and in Academia while enhancing capabilities to hone global technology leaders for the next techade.

Name of the brand: GOFRUGAL

Name of the spokesperson: Mr Kumar Vembu, CEO & Co-Founder

Quote: "The future is much larger and many times scarier than it has ever looked in the past. Smart companies would use technology as a smart platform for all stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate, paving the way for connected business. Omni-channel experiences will continue to evolve so far as to let consumers enjoy a seamless shopping experience - both offline and online.

Gofrugal will continue to make technology easy, intuitive, and affordable to help businesses, agnostic of size and style, to stay competitive. Gofrugal has, is, and will continue to enable businesses to win by letting them work with minimal staff, with the least skills, yet make 100% reliable with accurate predictions and decision recommendations-based solutions."

Name of the brand: RFPIO

Name of the spokesperson: Mr Ganesh Shankar, CEO & Co-Founder

Quote: “Request for proposal (RFP) technology was originally developed only for procurement, to help organizations issue, track, and monitor RFPs when they sourced a new product, service, or solution provider. RFP technology developers recognized an opportunity to improve efficiency, encourage competition, and accelerate supply chains. However, these solutions neglected the needs of responders. As RFP technology made it easier for issuers to include demands for guaranteed service levels, risk mitigation, regulatory compliance, privacy assurances, and security protocols in their RFPs, questionnaires ballooned; while RFP issuing technology made it easier for organizations to ask for these requirements, responders were still stuck with manual or in-house solutions that offered unreliable results.

Companies such as RFPIO developed response management technology to support responders. Early versions of the technology focused on automating response processes, in-app collaboration tools, and organizing content to respond to RFPs and security questionnaires faster. As the technology has advanced, sales teams have also realized the value of responding faster and more accurately from a library of response-ready content that can be accessed from almost everywhere, including web browsers, CRMs, Microsoft Office, Slack, and more. Now, with AI-enabled automated responses, intuitive proposal building tools that enable easier proactive responding, and ubiquitous knowledge management available to all responders—including sales, proposal, customer support, analyst relations, investor relations, and IT teams—having RFPIO in a sales tech stack is a game-changing competitive advantage.”

Name of the brand: VEEAM

Name of the spokesperson: Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President, Veeam Software – India & SAARC

Quote: “Digital technologies have the potential to revolutionize and reinvent how everyone does business in an increasingly connected world. In recent years, organizations have seen a rapid increase in the adoption of digital services as a result of hybrid work models, growing data security concerns, and overall business disruptions. As per Veeam's Data Protection Trends Report 2022 "84 per cent of Indian organizations experienced ransomware attacks, making cyber-attacks one of the leading causes of downtime for organizations, for the second year in a row." The growing importance of digital services, data proliferation, and the ever-changing threat landscape have increased cyber-attacks (ransomware), making it critical for businesses to ensure that their organization's data is always secure. As a result, organizations are now considering aligning with a data protection framework that provides a dependable strategy when normal operations are disrupted.

We at Veeam believe that secure backup is the last line of defence against ransomware. We strive to provide modern data protection to our customers by delivering secure and reliable backup solutions that eliminate downtime, minimize data loss and prevent organizations from paying a costly ransom, ensuring business continuity, and thus contributing to a sustainable future.”

Name of the brand: A10 Networks

Name of the spokesperson: Sanjai Gangadharan, Area Vice President - South ASEAN at A10 Networks

“Rapid technological advancements are fundamentally altering the way people communicate and conduct business, thereby underpinning economic progress. In the last few years, we've seen the pandemic wipe out years of resistance by late adopters, social institutions, and businesses that hadn't previously bought into the "digital transformation" argument. Individuals and businesses have learned new skills, overcome technological limitations, and adopted new business models to remain relevant in the industry. Now that the majority of India's population is connected to the internet in some way, it is critical to monitor hackers lurking online and protect one's network and data from being compromised.

According to A10 Networks International Communications Service Providers Insights 2021, 62% of Indian Enterprises have accelerated investments in security, as a result of the pandemic. Hence, A10 Networks’ top priority is to innovate and empower customers and partners with advanced IT and security strategies, as well as secure and accessible digital experiences, to address the challenges of this ever-changing digital world. I also believe that enterprises need to become increasingly cognizant of the fact that the actualization of tech advancements requires individual, organizational and ecosystem efforts combined – personal plus collective and integrated action is imperative for scalable and sustainable impact.”

Name of the brand: Indium Software

Name of the spokesperson: Mr Satish Pala, CTO

Quote: “Manufacturing Industry has been on a constant lookout for technology advancements that would eventually help increase operational efficiency, better quality control, lower production costs, lower maintenance costs, increase revenue, etc. With the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, the industry has been addressing challenges like having to deal with complex processes and high costs due to legacy tools and technologies.

Some of the key assessments required to be done before the tech shift include 1) the equipment ready to be connected to a central data system, 2) the Software and Hardware required for addressing loads of data being generated 3) the Capacity of the IT systems like storage, processing, etc, 3) Readiness for Smart Operations and 4) Change Resistance in People.

One of the key technology shifts in the manufacturing space is deploying technology solutions driven by Artificial Intelligence. Some of these AI-driven use cases include: 1) Detection of anomalies and performing predictive maintenance to save huge repair costs. IIOT devices help with the collection of relevant data sets 2) Improve quality control by statistical process control 3) Inspection of products/components using AI-based visual tech and thereby reduce human errors.

Another key AI use case is Digital Twin technology wherein a physical object, process or a whole factory for example is represented digitally. Some industry examples include engines, wind farms, buildings, cities, etc. The digital twin technology can be used to collect data, create simulations that can predict how a product or process will perform.”

Name of the brand: Netcore Cloud

Name of the spokesperson: Kalpit Jain, Group CEO

Quote: "COVID-19 has resulted in a surge of digital adoption across industries and geographies, transforming the way organizations function, and compelling them to adopt new technologies overnight. As digital adoption took a quantum leap, businesses tried to survive and stay relevant to customers and their evolving needs. These technology-led changes transformed the way companies interact with their customers. Brands that adopted the 'adapt and respond' strategy to combat this change are today leading the way in customer engagement.

On National Technology Day, we at Netcore Cloud would like to acknowledge the important role that technology plays in building customer experience and engagement. We are constantly striving to incorporate new technologies that provide CMOs and growth managers with more intelligent and meaningful ways to engage, acquire and retain customers. We will continue in our efforts to bring innovative and advanced technology-led solutions to marketers across the globe as we scale.”

Name of the brand: Hero Vired

Name of the spokesperson: Geetika Goel, Head of Technology

Quote: “As a woman in the technology industry for the past two decades, I have encountered a variety of challenges and opportunities to create a niche for myself. It's encouraging to see a surge in female talent and a growing interest in upskilling. It is unquestionably a sign of India's bright future in the technology industry. This, combined with the government's laser-like focus on digitising the country, has boosted the industry and created an inclusive environment for all genders to thrive on a national and international scale. At Hero Vired, I work with a world-class team of engineers and tech enthusiasts to realise the company's shared vision and growth goals, all while instilling a strong digital-first culture.”