Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11, Office 2021 In Line: Here's How To Upgrade

Microsoft Windows 11: Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11, the most recent version of the popular operating system (OS), all across the world. While Microsoft is formally introducing Windows 11 powered devices as well as consumer versions of its newest Microsoft 365 and Office 2021 suites, the much-anticipated operating system arrived a few hours ahead of schedule.

This indicates that a small number of people may be able to begin upgrading to Windows 11 right now. The deployment of Windows 11 will, however, be slow for the vast majority of consumers throughout the world. All eligible Windows 10 machines should be able to receive the Windows 11 upgrade by mid-2022, according to Microsoft. However, new hardware (recently acquired PCs) may be able to receive the update sooner.

Windows 11: How to upgrade?

Windows 11 comes with a new modern user interface (UI), a redesigned start menu with snap assist multitasking, a revamped Microsoft Store, Widgets, Microsoft Teams integration, and much more. According to The Verge review, Windows 11 seems a lot quicker and more responsive on contemporary hardware; the firm appears to be trying to persuade Windows customers to buy a new PC, whether or not they need one.

If you recently acquired a Windows 10 computer, you may be able to update to Windows 11 straight away. Here's how to go about it:

1. Determine whether or not your device is officially supported for the Windows 11 upgrade. You may use the official Microsoft PC health check app to do so.

2 Ensure that all essential data, documents, and apps, if any, have been backed up.

3. On your machine, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

4. Press the ‘Check for updates' button and wait for the system to look for a possible Windows 11 update.

5. If the Windows 11 update is available, you'll be able to download and install it for free.

Office 2021: Features

On Tuesday, Microsoft Office 2021, the most recent edition of the family of productivity apps (known as an office "suite"), will be available to companies, customers, and consumers. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio are among the upgraded programmes, and they've all been given a makeover.

Microsoft demonstrated the new dynamic arrays and XLOOKUP capabilities in Excel, dark mode support across several applications, and other performance-related enhancements in Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook in a preview earlier this year. The new Office 2021 suite, according to the Redmond-based business, is for customers who don't wish to utilise Microsoft 365's subscription-based service or web-based cloud services.