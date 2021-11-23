Meta Delays End-To-End Encryption for Messenger, Instagram Until 2023

End-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger and Instagram chats will be postponed until 2023, according to Antigone Davis, Meta's Head of Safety, in The Telegraph. "Meta was building strong safety measures into... plans and engaging with privacy and safety experts, civil society, and governments to... get this right," she continued. Meta earlier said that the transition would occur in 2022.

Only the sender and receiver will be able to see their conversations on E2EE, and the company wants to make sure that this does not interfere with the platform's capacity to prevent illegal conduct.

Encryption was originally introduced to Facebook's Messenger service in 2016, but it only works when users utilise the site's Secret Conversation feature.

Meta previously stated that default E2EE will be enabled on Instagram and Messenger "sometime in 2022 at the earliest." Over the years, Facebook has been chastised for taking so long to make end-to-end encryption the default on all of its services.

Furthermore, Meta intends to combine the technology that underpins the three messaging platforms—Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram Direct.