Message Disappear Feature On Whatsapp: Find Out More

Facebook owned messaging app WhatsApp is introducing a new feature the- 'disappearing messages' option from this month. The feature will allow WhatsApp users to automatically delete messages after seven days when this feature is enabled on chat conversation between friends.

In one-to-one chat, either the sender or receiver can turn the feature 'disappearing messages' on or off. In a group, administrators will have control and the photos and videos will be wiped out after seven days.

“We’re starting with only 7 days first because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent while remaining practical, so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” a WhatsApp spokesperson quoted. “The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t,”he clarified.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp said it has redesigned the storage management to make it more useful for users.