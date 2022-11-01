Memes Flood Social Media After Instagram Glitch

On Monday night, i.e., October 31, there was a huge war on social media platforms about the suspension of a few Instagram pages.

A few days after the glitch in one of the Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp, Instagram users got the shock of their lives.

Many users complained that their accounts had been deactivated automatically and while some others stated that they were not able to login to their Instagram accounts.

Few users even cribbed about losing their followers count in huge numbers.

What Happened to Instagram?

Not only have the servers failed, but many users are reporting that their accounts appear suspended, while others claim that they are losing a large number of followers.

The suspension of an account usually occurs when the profile in question publishes content that violates the rules of the platform.

To recover the account, the social network gives the person 30 days to appeal the decision.

During the period of suspension, the user cannot access the social network and their followers cannot see any content uploaded from that account.

However, being a system failure, it is understood that Instagram will return the accounts using another mode without waiting to receive an appeal from each of the profiles.

After the outrage, Instagram tweeted about it and said that they will clear the issue soon.

Instagram tweeted, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," their short statement started. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

After Instagram went down, many users took to Twitter and flooded the app with memes.

How I'm watching y'all panic over Instagram when my Instagram is fine#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Cic7Lg7ODN — Kival (@KivalK5201) October 31, 2022

After confirming from Twitter that it's not just my Instagram..got suspended#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YGJbfK21CJ — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) October 31, 2022

Me trying to recover my Instagram account #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3cOPNCBX2w — sparsh kanak (@kanak_sparsh) October 31, 2022

All of us coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DT6BthlNDK — cesar (@jebaiting) October 31, 2022

