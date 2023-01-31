Trends in Digital Marketing Technology

The arrival of the twenty-first century has brought about seismic changes in both our personal and professional lives. Various enterprises across sectors are leveraging the potential of new-age technologies to ease their work, particularly since digitalization gained traction in the country. Digital marketing is no exception in this context. There is no denying that digital marketing strategies are critical to many businesses on the rise.

Statista predicts that India's digital marketing industry will grow at a CAGR of 32.1% between 2023 and 2028. According to the report, the primary driver is the growing population's preference for digital media platforms. As a result, digital marketing agencies began to leverage the power of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), the metaverse, and data analytics, among others, to improve their overall marketing strategy, including consumer interaction, involvement, and implementation methods. Thus, in order to maintain their existence in a competitive era, industry agencies must incorporate cutting-edge technology into their strategy.

Important Strategies for Agencies to Consider

In today's world, digital marketing agencies must stay ahead of the competition. Apart from technology, there are other critical methods that agencies should consider incorporating into their overall strategy to capture the attention of Generation Z and millennial consumers, who account for 52% of the country's total population.

Create Engaging and Authentic Content: Since the dawn of the digital age, the marketing adage "content is king" has been in use. Indeed, the rise of digitalization has not only changed customers' content consumption habits, but it has also carved a niche for captivating, authentic, and to-the-point content for the target demographic, whether it is gen-z or millennials. Today's consumers are more informed than ever before, and they can spot fake or generic content from a mile away. As a result, agencies must focus on creating unique, personalised, and relatable content that effectively appeals to their target audience in order to stay competitive.

Focus on Generation Z: The internet generation, or Generation Z, is becoming an important target group for digital marketers. This generation is technologically sophisticated and highly connected, and it is increasingly shaping digital trends. To effectively market to Generation Z, digital marketing agencies must first understand their distinct interests and behaviours. This generation, for example, is sceptical of traditional advertising and is more likely to be influenced by influencers and social media. As a result, brands must use technology effectively to appeal to Generation Z.

Consider the Millennial Parent: In the marketing world, millennial parents have become the new vital consumers. As a result, digital marketing agencies must develop new approaches to target this segment in order to influence purchasing decisions. Millennial parents are tech-savvy because they are always on the go and have little time for traditional marketing tactics. This group is also more likely to research products and make purchases using digital devices. As a result, agencies should focus on creating relevant, convenient content that fits into the busy schedules of millennial parents.

Technological Advancements: Digital Marketing Agencies' Growth Strategy

The digital landscape is always changing. Thus, incorporating cutting-edge technologies into digital marketing tactics will not only attract the desired demographic but will also serve as a future growth strategy. So, let us delve deeper into the cutting-edge technology that digital marketing firms should incorporate into their strategies.

Accept the Metaverse: Digitization paved the way for the virtual world. In this context, the concept of the metaverse is becoming increasingly important in the digital landscape. Many people are spending time in virtual worlds due to the introduction of new-age platforms and the growing popularity of virtual reality gaming. As a result, digital marketing firms must learn how to navigate and communicate with customers in the metaverse.

Leverage AR and VR: As AR and VR technology advances, they are becoming increasingly valuable tools for digital marketers. Brands can now use these technologies to create immersive and engaging experiences that transport customers to another world. Retailers, for example, can use AR to allow customers to virtually try on clothes, while real estate agencies can use VR to provide virtual tours of properties to potential buyers.

Utilization of Data and Analytics: There is no denying that in order to be in a win-win situation, every company must incorporate cutting-edge technology. And, in order to effectively target and engage with consumers, digital marketing agencies must be vigilant and have access to reliable and actionable data. Customer demographics, behaviour, and preferences, as well as information on how customers interact with the agency's content, could all be included. Agencies can make more informed decisions about their marketing strategies by leveraging data and analytics.

Conclusion

The target audience and how your company connects with them are at the heart of digital marketing. And, as we continue to evolve, taking into consideration the aforementioned technologies will undoubtedly assist your digital marketing to expand in tandem with your target demographic. To thrive and strive in the competitive era, digital marketing agencies should incorporate technological advancement into their strategies.

The article is authored by Rithesh R, Co-Founder, Deepsense Digital.