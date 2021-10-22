Mark Zuckerberg to Change Name of Facebook, Netizens Rush Suggestions

Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, wants the company to be known more for its metaverse than for its social network. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's management of the website Meta.org has resulted in the development of a biomedical research discovery tool.

The news that Facebook Inc. is planning to alter its corporate name sparked a frenzy of internet conjecture, with industry watchers rushing to make their predictions.

Simple suggestions on Twitter included "FB" and a return to "The Facebook." The new moniker might have something to do with "Horizon," a virtual reality platform the firm has been creating, according to The Verge, which first reported the idea on Tuesday.

That would be a hint at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's goal of having the social network be overshadowed by the metaverse, the popular notion that the next stage in internet connection would be people living, working, and socialising in an immersive virtual environment rather than on the social network.

Another possibility is "Meta," which has been proposed by Samidh Chakrabarti, the company's former civic integrity officer, among others.

The domain meta.com has been redirected to meta.org, which is the location of a biomedical research discovery tool built by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which was co-founded by the Facebook CEO. This indicates that Zuckerberg has a leg up on any other candidate vying for the best moniker for a metaverse company.

According to The Verge, the goal of the rebranding is to recast Facebook as a metaverse corporation, with marquee applications and services like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp likely to keep their identity under a new parent structure similar to Google and its parent Alphabet Inc. Facebook has not responded to the report.

Several elements support the meta concept: As a symbol of distinction, Silicon Valley businesses prefer short domain names, with Alphabet's abc.xyz serving as one example. Any firm called Meta would be allowed to claim the word "metaverse" as their own, rather than the general description it is now.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative purchased Meta, an artificial intelligence startup that created technologies for finding scientific papers, in 2017. It may now be found at meta.org. In 2019, a second augmented-reality firm with the same name was sold to Meta View, a company that aimed to build an AR headset. Metavision.com is the company's website. According to The Verge, Facebook plans to announce a name change by October 28.