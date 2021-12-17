MapmyIndia, MoRTH, IIT Madras to Make Road Travel Safer

Mumbai: Government of India’s Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, IIT Madras and MapmyIndia, India's leading digital data and technology products and platforms company for maps, geospatial and location-based IoT, today signed an MoU for collaboration on driver and road safety technologies, and jointly launched India’s best and FREE-TO-USE navigation app service for all 130+ crore Indians.

The MapmyIndia app, enhanced with the support of MoRTH and IIT Madras, provides road safety alerts to users about upcoming accident hazards while driving. By using this navigation app, users will get voice and visual alerts about upcoming accident-prone zones, speed breakers, sharp curves, potholes etc, to ensure they can drive carefully and avoid accidents. Further through the app, users and authorities can also report and broadcast accidents, unsafe areas, road and traffic issues on the map to help benefit other users, which will be analysed by IIT Madras and MapmyIndia and will then be used by the Government of India to improve road conditions in future.

The MapmyIndia, which won the Government of India’s Attmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in 2020, additionally offers a myriad of mapping, navigation, safety and hyper-local features to help users in their day to day lives as they move around their city or across the country. The collaboration between MoRTH, IIT Madras and MapmyIndia represents the best of the public sector, academia and private sector coming together to offer a world-class, locally relevant, indigenous solution

This is a truly Aatmanirbhar, Sarvottam Bharat initiative, and all Indians are encouraged to download and use the MapmyIndia app, and take benefit of these enhanced navigation and road safety alerts while driving. Further, all government organisations at central, state and local levels such as transport, public works, road and traffic departments and authorities are encouraged to use the app to report and broadcast information about accidents, poor traffic or road conditions, road works etc., so that users can be quickly alerted about potentially dangerous areas.