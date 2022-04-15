Make Your Good-Friday Weekend Better With These Apps

1. Swiggy- Enjoy your favourite delicacies from your favourite restaurants around the city sitting in the comfort of your home. While relax and pamper yourself at home, leave the food to Swiggy. Some Aglio Oglio and Tiramisu for your italian cravings, some Hong Kong noodles with a Thai salad on the side for the Asian food buff, and some Indian food to chill in comfort, Swiggy has it all sorted for you. If your inner master chef is enthused over the thought of cooking this weekend, Swiggy also offers delivery of groceries at your doorstep.

2. Thrillophilia- Planning a new adventure this weekend? Make Thrillophilia your friend. They have curated packages for different experiences, including destinations, tours, and activities. You can opt for quick getaways like Jaipur and Agra, or may be a short trek to Kasol or may be a daredevil tour to Rishikesh. They take care of all the sightseeing, buffet and accommodation so that you can sit back and enjoy your little vacation.

3. Paytm- While on a trip, it is often difficult to carry cash or even find ATMs. Ease your money woes by downloading paytm. With paytm, make any payment from the tip of your hands, and the best part is that it is instant. Also, avail different cashbacks and rewards from the platform with merchants’ payments.

4. Dineout- What better time than a long weekend to explore the restaurants around your city. Choose from buffet, pocket friendly, family places, and even pet friendly places from the platform. You can also explore happy-hours offers from Dineout. In their own words, Dineout’s unique membership i.e. the Dineout Passport has massive benefits for the real connoisseur of food. So let’s get started!

5. Revv- Revv is a self-drive car rental service that provides you with all the privacy, fun and convenience of your own car, without the hassles of owning and maintaining one. They drop and pick-up cars from your doorstep, you can also choose different pick up points or even a one way trip. Their selection of cars includes block-buster models across segments such as SUVs, ultra-luxury cars, hatchbacks and sedans. And the best part, these cars are equipped with an All India Tourist Permit.

6. BookMyShow- If you want to go out this weekend, but don’t have it in you to organise and plan the whole weekend, you can find a plethora of things to do at bookmyshow. You can look at city tours to know more about the history and the culture of your own city, have fun at the movies, or even attend various events including comedy shows, concerts, workshops on topics from writing, dating, and to mental health.

7. mPokket- So many things to do and buy this long weekend, but there’s a last minute cash crunch? To solve all your money woes, mPokket provides you easy lending on their app. Their lending ranges from ₹500-₹20,000 for all your last minute needs. So go ahead and enjoy your perfect long weekend. mPokket is a registered NBFC that follows a simple registration process and quick disbursal process.

8. Netflix- At this point in 2022, long weekends are synonymous with movie marathons. Watch new movies, thriller on Friday, comedy on Saturday, and end it with rom-com for the Sunday. If you can commit further, go ahead and binge watch some seasons of the latest TV series. No binge session is complete without watching ‘Friends’ and if you are feeling wicked, may be a bit of Gossip Girl.

9. FlowerAura- With FlowerAura, you can get flowers according to the occasion. For Good Friday and Easter, you would need flowers for Church offerings. Also, decorate your house with beautiful Gerberas, White Carnations, and pretty Orchids. They also have a range of gifts from artisanal chocolates, cakes and plants to many more to choose from.

10. Hotstar- Hotstar is the one stop entertainment platform for movies, sports and TV series lovers. What’s best about Hotstar is, that they also cater to the Indian audience and have a lot of Hindi shows. For the kids, Hotstar also gives access to the Disney+ subscriptions, so the whole family is taken care of. And if you’re looking forward to a family night, what better than watching the Indian Premier League.