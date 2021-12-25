Linkites Launches NFT Based Characters Mobile Game Santa Chase

Mumbai: Linkites Corporation, a California based Software development and consulting firm specialising in the provision of mobile and web enterprise solutions has launched a new metaverse platform called ‘DODOMON GAMES’ with – Santa Chase series on mobile and web app, to live up with the Christmas spirit!

Dodomon Games, with its first series of Santa Chase introduces NFT based characters on Polygon network. The game is a classic endless runner game where the player can collect as many gifts and coins as possible by chasing Santa! The game will be a 3D based offline game.

The player will run to chase the Santa to grab gifts from him and will have to overcome obstacles or hurdles on the way and collect precious coins or mystery boxes or gifts as much as possible. The main objective is to collect coins to be on top of the leader board.

This single-player game can be enjoyed with friends, by sending invites asking them to join the holiday adventure.

The feature of the game includes:

· No Ads - It’s calm, minimalist, 100% ad-free, quality time!

· Simple Gameplay - The gameplay and controls are very simple

· Challenging Levels – The game offers exciting and thrilling levels ever

· No Age Restriction – The game can be played with parents, family members, and friends

Speaking on the launch of the DODOMON GAMES with its first series of Santa Chase, Avani Jain from Linkites Corporation said, “We are glad to bring in a fun-filled game for kids this holiday season simplifying Meta world. Santa Chase is part of our growing endeavor to bring across innovation in the Metaverse industry. We hope the game is enjoyed by all age groups."

The game is live on iOS and web store and will go live on Android next week.