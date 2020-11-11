Leaked: Vivo V20 Pro Features, Price, Launch Date, To Take On OnePlus Nord

Vivo is all set to launch their third smartphone under the Vivo V20 series soon in India. The price of Vivo V20 Pro has been leaked in India. According to 91 mobiles report, Vivo V20 Pro launch in India will be in December. According to leaked information, the price will be under 30,000. The report reveals that the price of Vivo V20 Pro is 29,999 and it is competing against the OnePlus Nord.

Other Vivo V20 smartphone series Vivo V20 and V20 SE priced at RS.24,999 and Rs.20,999 respectively. Vivo had confirmed the launch of V20 Pro series in India but, they had not revealed the exact date. Now, if a latest report doing the rounds is anything to go by, then the smartphone is going to launched in December.