Bengaluru: Lava International Limited, an end-to-end mobile handset and mobile solutions company based in India, today announced the launch of the Blaze NXT smartphone. Priced at Rs 9,299, the Blaze NXT is a successor to the original Blaze smartphone launched earlier this year.

Speaking about the product, Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said, “The Blaze NXT has been launched keeping in mind consumer feedback and aligns with Lava’s vision of introducing hi-tech smartphones at an affordable price point. With the new smartphone, which is reasonably priced and has a great design, camera, and user experience, we hope to improve our customers' overall experience. The Blaze NXT comes with Glass Back and is the classiest entry-level smartphone to meet the demands of next-gen consumers.”

The Blaze NXT features a 16.55cm (6.5 inch) display with octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset with clock speed of up to 2.3 Ghz, featuring 4GB of RAM which is expandable by 3GB additionally, enabling the users to carry out multi-tasking seamlessly. The budget phone offers 4GB of RAM expandable up to 3GB additionally with internal storage capacity of 64GB.

Blaze NXT is equipped with a 13MP AI triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The camera has various features allowing users to make countless memories and explore the world in new ways by creating time lapse, slow motion videos, GIFS and even intelligent scanning of documents. The smartphone also has beauty mode features like smoothening, slimming, whitening and eye enlarger.

For a superior after-sales consumer experience, a ‘free service at home’ will also be provided to the customers wherein customers can avail the service at doorstep within the warranty period.

The smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery. It is available in three colour variations: Glass Blue, Glass Red and Glass Green, and also, has a premium appearance with glass back and rear fingerprint sensor. The device also supports anonymous call recording.

Blaze NXT will be available across Lava’s retail network starting from today. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon.in and Lava’s e-store on 2nd December, 2022.