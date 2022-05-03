JBL Tune 230, 130 NC Launched, Check Price

New Delhi: JBL has unveiled two new TWS with active noise cancellation for the Indian market: the JBL Tune 130 NC and 230 NC. At just Rs. 4999 and Rs. 5999, the earbuds provide active noise cancellation.

"You want style, quality, convenience, noise cancellation, customization, attractive pricing, we have it all covered with JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL 130 NC," Vikram Kher, HARMAN India's Vice President of Lifestyle, stated.

JBL Tune 230NC

Active Noise Cancellation and JBL Pure Bass Sound are included in the JBL Tune 230 NC earphones. With four microphones and a stick form factor, it ensures crisp and clear calls. They have a total playtime of 40 hours, and the quick charge feature allows you to listen for an hour after only 10 minutes of charging.

The new Tune 230 NC TWS headphones operate in unison with the JBL Headphones App, which allows users to configure their headphones by choosing their equaliser, music or video mode, enabling or disabling Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware, Talk-through, and many other features.

From May 3, 2022, the JBL Tune 230 NC will be available in Black, Blue, and White at HARMAN Brand Outlets, in.JBL.com, and all other major retail and online stores for an initial price of Rs. 5999.

The JBL Tune 230 NC has the following features:

Active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware and Talk Through features

40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with case and BT; 8 + 24 hours with ANC turned on)

Charge at a faster rate (10-minute charge = 1 hour of playtime)

IPX4 water and sweat resistant

With JBL Pure Bass sound, you can make your equaliser feature using the JBL Headphones App.

TWS stick shape

4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

voice assistant with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants.

Google Bluetooth 5.2 with Fast Pair enabled

Sync + Dual Connect

Touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

JBL Tune 130 NC

The new JBL Tune 130 NC provides hours of JBL clean bass sound. With Active Noise Cancellation and a combined playtime of 40 hours, these buds are ideal for listening on the go. During the recording, four microphones ensure that your speech is clear.

The new Tune130 NC TWS headphones are powered by the JBL Headphones App, which allows users to configure their headphones by choosing their equaliser, music or video mode, enabling or disabling Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware, Talk-through, and many other features.

From May 3, 2022, the JBL Tune 130 NC will be available in Black, Blue, and White at HARMAN Brand Stores, on the JBL website, and on Amazon for an initial price of Rs. 4999.

The JBL Tune 130 NC has the following features: