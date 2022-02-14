Itshastra Reaffirms Commitment to Cyber Governance; Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

ITShastra, a leading IT services provider, on Monday announced the company has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, a critical barometer of a robust information security system.

The audit indicated that ITShastra and its industry-leading technology platforms and solutions comply with the highest cybersecurity standards that ensure the best IT governance concerning data storage, client privacy, and confidentiality in the current cloud-native environment.

SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), which specifies how organisations should manage customer data. Compliance with SOC 2 specifications indicates that an organisation maintains a high level of information security that reduces risks arising from cyber breaches.

With this certification, ITShastra showcases its robust cybersecurity architecture with a Zero Trust security approach to all network endpoints. The company works with many hyperscaler cloud service providers, and such certification will provide a further boost to its various cloud offerings.

"Cybersecurity has emerged as the cornerstone of any digital enterprise. While the COVID pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation, it has also given rise to a plethora of cyberattacks. At ITShastra, we are deeply committed to the aspect of client privacy and confidentiality. With the completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 audit, we take that commitment to the next level with an unwavering focus on data safety and security in this cloud-native environment," said Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Founder & CEO of ITShastra.

The World Economic Forum's "Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2022" report showed that ransomware attacks rose 151 per cent in 2021, with an average of 270 cyberattacks per organisation being faced during the year as connected devices proliferated amid the COVID pandemic. The report noted that each successful cyber breach cost a company $3.6 million. Against this backdrop, ITShastra’s robust cybersecurity framework puts it in good stead to serve enterprises across the globe in their digital transformation journey.