Iphone X With Type-C Port Sold For 64 Lakhs, Check Deets

iPhone X With Type-C Port: The world's first iPhone with a USB Type-C connection has been sold for $86,001 on eBay (approximately Rs. 63,97,000).

The customised iPhone X, designed by engineering student and technology enthusiast Ken Pillonel, has complete data transmission and charging capabilities.

It was initially unveiled in October of this year, and on November 1st, it was placed up for sale. Here are some further details.

Apple has always used its unique charging port for iPhone models. Pillonel has shown that Apple may simply convert from its existing Lightning connector to a Type-C connector with its modified iPhone X.

Apple's decision to make this shift will have an impact on its European market share, as the European Commission is requiring manufacturers to release products with a single charging connector, the Type-C port.

Here's how Pillonel designed the iPhone's USB Type-C port.

Pillonel reverse-engineered the Apple C94 connection and created his PCB board with a female USB Type-C port to make the USB Type-C port operate on the iPhone X. Then he created the project's schematics, tested them, and installed the port inside the iPhone.

According to the owner, the item is a "true piece of collection for any Apple fanboy out there."

The handset's owner is not permitted to repair or upgrade it.

The owner of the single Type-C iPhone must agree to a set of terms, including not restoring, updating, or erasing the device, modifying or fiddling with the internals, and not using it as a daily driver.

Specifications

The iPhone X, as you may recall, features an OLED display.

The iPhone X features a large notch, Face ID, and an IP68-rated construction. It has a 5.8-inch OLED screen with Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility and a Full-HD+ (1125 x 2436 pixel) resolution.

It has twin 12MP rear cameras and a 7MP front-facing camera.

An A11 Bionic CPU and a 2,716mAh battery with 15W fast-charging capabilities power the gadget.