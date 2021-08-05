IPhone Users Rejoice! Google Maps On IOS To Get Dark Mode Feature Soon

Dark Mode was originally introduced by Apple with iOS 13, but it took Google some time to add compatibility to its apps.

Google has announced new updates to its Google Maps app for iPhone users, including the addition of Dark Mode. The most noticeable new feature is Dark Mode, which has long been requested by Google Maps app users. Dark Mode is an alternative to the light mode that gives the user interface a darker appearance to match other dark mode apps on iOS devices.

Dark Mode will be accessible "in the coming weeks," according to MacRumor, and you can enable it in Google Maps' Settings section once it's ready. Dark mode on Google Maps, according to Google, will save battery life and "give eyes a break"

Dark Mode was originally introduced by Apple with iOS 13, but it took Google some time to add compatibility to its apps. Google began rolling out a genuine dark mode feature for Android users earlier this year, and the iOS version of Google Maps' dark mode appears identical to the Android version.

Google has also announced the availability of new Messages integration, in addition to dark mode.

The benefit of this feature is that Google Maps users may utilise the Google Maps button in the Messages app to share their real-time position with friends in an iMessage.

The firm also emphasised the widget feature, which lets iPhone users install a Google Maps widget on their home screen. Widgets can be used to monitor traffic or locate nearby destinations.

Google Maps is available for the iPhone via the App Store.