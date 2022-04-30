IPhone Users May Not Get Access to These Apps on Apple Store

New Delhi: Apple is expected to take action against apps that are no longer receiving updates. According to The Verge, Apple told impacted developers in an email titled "App Improvement Notice" that it will delete applications from the App Store if they haven't been "updated in a considerable length of time" and gave them only 30 days to repair them.

"You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review in 30 days," the tech giant noted in the email.

"If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale," it stated.

While Apple will delete old apps from the App Store, consumers' devices will retain any previously downloaded apps.

Several software developers, including Robert Kabwe of Protopop Games, have expressed their displeasure with the shift.

Kabwe said on Twitter that Apple had threatened to delete Motivoto, his fully working game, because it hadn't been updated since March 2019.