iPhone 14 Pro Specifications, Price in India

New Delhi: According to rumours, Apple's forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will include a 48-megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM.

Analyst Jeff Pu claimed in a research note acquired by MacRumors that the two Pro models would include a triple-lens rear camera system with an enhanced 48MP Wide lens, as well as 12MP Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses.

According to MacRumors, "this lines up with information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed in April that the 48MP lens would support 8K video recording."

According to Pu, the iPhone 14 Pro models will have 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB on the iPhone 13 Pro models. According to the report, Pu also stated that the regular iPhone 14 models will start with 64GB of storage, despite the iPhone 13 lineup starting with 128GB of storage.

The basic iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will retain 60Hz screens, according to display industry expert Ross Young, who stated this in September.

In September 2022, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 14 models: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.