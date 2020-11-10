iPhone 12 Vs iPhone 11 Comparison: Check Specifications, Price And The Best Buy

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs. 1,29,900 for 128GB of storage and cost exactly the same as iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, Rs. 1,39,900 for 256GB and Rs. 1,59,900 for 512GB.

In keeping with the tradition, Apple is retiring the iPhone 11 Pro.

Models and sizes: The entry-level iPhone 12 mini is 5.4-inch, which represents a new size for Apple. While iPhone 12 is 6.1-inches in size similar to that of a regular iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 Pro also comes in two sizes: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are 5.8 inches and 6.7 inches.

Cameras and LiDAR scanner: The iPhone 11 features a standard wide and ultra-wide lens, while the iPhone 11 Pro series has added a telephoto zoom. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro has proved to be among the best camera phones in the market with great Night Mode and next-generation Smart HDR.

For the iPhone 12, the regular 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 offer two lenses once more, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have three cameras plus a new LiDAR scanner.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max also have a feature called "ProRAW". While typical RAW images don't work on smartphones because of all the image processing phones have to do, Apple's system blends the two together – shooting high quality, uncompressed RAW files with some image processing on top.

It doesn't stop you from doing some post-production editing as you would with an ordinary RAW file, but it does give you a hand by taking care of some of the more troublesome parts before you start meddling with it.

Battery life: The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have a 2,815mAh battery, which is lower than the 3,110mAh and 3,046mAh batteries on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

RAM: The iPhone 12, 12 mini, and iPhone 11 have similar 4GB RAM, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are equipped with 6GB of RAM