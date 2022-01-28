Instagram Users Can Now Send Upcoming Livestream Notifications to Followers

San Francisco: Meta's photo-sharing platform, Instagram, is introducing a new profile banner that shows a user's upcoming live streams.

According to TechCrunch, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said that users can now display a badge on their profile to let people know when they have a live stream coming up.

Followers can subscribe to be reminded about the live broadcast once the banner is up. Users have the option of creating as many planned lives as they choose. A side-scrolling list will be displayed if there are multiple future lives.

Users used to notify their followers about future lives via a post or Story, according to Mosseri. With this new feature, Instagram, according to the report, will launch a dedicated means for users to notify others about scheduled live events.

The badge will be visible not only to followers but also to everyone else who comes across a profile, potentially increasing the number of people who see it.

Mosseri also mentioned in the video that users may now remix any video material on the app, something Instagram revealed just a few days ago.

In March 2021, the firm officially introduced Remix, which is its version of TikTok Duets. Users can film their Reels movie alongside another user's video using this feature.

In addition to these new features, Instagram just started an early test of creator subscriptions in the United States. Only a few producers can now charge their fans for access to exclusive Instagram Live videos and stories.