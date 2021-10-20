Instagram To Let Users Post Photos, Videos From Desktop Web Browser
Instagram: Starting October 21, Instagram users will be able to publish images and videos in less than one minute using their desktop computer browser. The platform has revealed several new features that will be available this week, including a Collabs test that will allow two individuals to co-author articles, as well as Reels. In addition, Instagram will begin testing a tool that allows users to start charitable fundraisers directly from the new post button.