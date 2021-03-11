India's First Android TV With Video Calling Facility: Check Price

Chinese electronics brand TCL launched the very first Android 11 television (TV) in India. The first 2021 TV model P725 is said to be the first TV with a video calling feature. The TV comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. TCL started their TV’s launch with Amazon at ₹89,990.

Currently, TCL TVs and AC are available in India. Earlier the company launched 2021 Healthy Smart AC Ocarina, keeping the summer season in mind. The AC comes with UVC Sterilization Pro. Its starting price was set at Rs 33,990.

TCL India GM Mike Chen shared that the P725 TV was launched in India for the first time. They also have an exclusive deal with Amazon for the 65-inch version. Chen shared that the very first P725 TV was launched worldwide in India.

Amazon India Television-Category leader Garima Gupta said that “Amazon is excited to have partnered with TCL for the launch of P725 TV in India. This is the first 4K HDR TV with a video call camera feature. TCL has always provided the best possible products to its customer.”

Gupta also shared that the customers of Amazon India will have an easy experience. The purchase, delivery and installation will be an easy procedure. The customers are in for an impressive experience with the advanced features of the P725.

Features of Android TV 11

As it was already said, the TV comes with a video call camera. User will be able to video-call, use Google Duo and more. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos setup.

There are more than 7,000 apps on Android 11. You can download these apps from the Play Store. There is also Display Mirroring/Chromecast. You can cast your device to the TV and enjoy watching different things on a bigger screen.

The TV comes with MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation). This will help in better quality and smoother images on TV. The frames will be clearer and with around 60 frames per second. With this TV, the aim is to provide a better audio-visual experience to the viewers.

Price Range

The TCL made 43/50 and 55/65 inch TVs available. The price ranges between Rs 41,990–89,990. Here is the list of the prices based on the TV

43 inch - ₹41,990

50 inch - ₹56,990

55 inch - ₹62,990

65 inch - ₹89,990