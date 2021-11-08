India Tops Instagram Downloads, China Leading in Tik Tok

Hyderabad: TikTok, a short video platform, was the most downloaded non-gaming app in October 2021, with over 57 million installations.

According to Sensor Tower, the country with the most installations was Douyin in China (17%), followed by the United States (11%).

With more than 56 million installations last month, Instagram was the second most popular non-gaming app in the globe, up 31% from October 2020.

India had the highest percentage of Instagram instals at 39%, followed by Brazil at 6%. The top five most downloaded non-gaming applications for the month were Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

The Indian government said last year that it was banning 59 Chinese-developed applications, including ByteDance's TikTok and PUBG Mobile, due to worries that they were involved in activities that risked national security.