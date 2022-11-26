IEEMA Road Show for ELECRAMA 2023 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry today hosted an interactive session with the senior officials of Telangana Power sector along with with Roadshow for the 15th edition of ELECRAMA today at Hotel Le Meridien, in Hyderabad. The interactive session witnessed the presence of Mr Prabhakara Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, TSTRANSCO, Mr A Gopal Rao Chairman & Managing Director, Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited and Mr G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited.

ELECRAMA, the largest stand-alone showcase of the Indian Electrical and Allied Electronics Industry by IEEMA is slated to commence from February 18th to 22nd, 2023 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. IEEMA and its members will work together with the Government of India to achieve a 100-year partnership of electrifying, digitalizing, and greening India. The theme of ELECRAMA 2023 is “Reimagine Energy - For Sustainable Future” and will be heavily based in showcasing innovation and future technologies in many areas including Storage, Green Hydrogen, Fuel Cells, AI, and IoT. This edition will also focus on sustainability through Energy Conservation, Carbon Net Zero, and Smart Consumption.

Mr. Hamza Arsiwala, President Elect, IEEMA, said, “Telangana has mature base of big companies and large no. of SMEs with IEEMA members operating in the state mostly into manufacturing of conventional equipment like Transformers, Switchgear, cable, Batteries and related components and some are in EPC space. Through ELECRAMA we aim showcase India’s strength to engage more deeply with the rest of the world. We will be focusing on connecting the equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to the key decision makers and end customers like utilities, EPCs, private power producers and adding our MSME units to global value chains. In this edition we aim to secure $6 billion worth of business queries from ELECRAMA 2023”

Mr Jitendra Agarwal, Chairman, ELECRAMA, 2023, opined, “The 15th edition of ELECRAMA will focus mainly on displaying innovation and future technologies in a variety of fields. For the industry's growth and success, certain areas present unlimited business opportunities in the future including start-ups and new businesses where massive capital investments are being made i.e. Railways, Metro, Airport, Defense, Smart Cities, Buildings, and the EV ecosystem; small, medium, and micro-businesses should be able to participate in the global supply chain as well; to reinforce the core of transmission and distribution, electrical products and equipment must be reliable, high-quality, and safe; this speaks volumes of the scale of the event that it is.”

Mr R Prakash, Chairman, IEEMA Southern Region, cited, “ELECRAMA is the single largest exhibition in T&D sector Globally. With around 2000 exhibitors, 5 Concurrent conferences, 500,000 visitors from 70 countries generates Billions of Dollars of revenue for Indian Electrical Manufacturing Industry. This is held in IEML, Greater Noida on Feb 18th-22nd, 2023. Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), the organiser of ELECRAMA has 1000+ members contributing to more than 95% of the power equipment installed in India and represent a turnover of over USD 50 Billion.

Mr B Dwarakanadha Reddy State Convener, IEEMA and Mr Shridhar Gokhale Vice Chair, IEEMA Southern Region also shared insight about ELECRAMA.

This 15th edition of ELECRAMA will host a series of events and exhibitors under the marquee event viz. World Utility Summit, eTechnxt, Change X Change - Reverse Buyers and Sellers Meet, DBSM – Domestic Buyer Seller Meet, and Buildelec.