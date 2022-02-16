Hungama Game Studio Launches Song Beat to Entertain Gamers With Music

Love is not just in the air, but in your game too. This Valentine's Day, get ready for an all new gaming experience with Hungama Game Studio’s ‘Song Beat-Play Your Music’ that will have you intrigued, engaged and entertained. Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, unveils this unique game based on music, something you cannot afford to miss. This melodious treat is for gamers who are music lovers. So while you plan your next move, the music motivates and encourages you to do better. Apart from the usual hits, lighting up your V-Day mood and celebrations would be a list of specially curated love songs like Doobey, Gehraiyaan, and so on. You have to play it, to feel it!

Song Beat presents players with a huge number of popular and upcoming Hindi songs. Be it Aila Re Aila, Mera Wala Dance, Kamariya to Coco Cola, Chote Chote Peg, the list has all the biggest hits of all times. A fresh Telugu playlist will also be included in the coming months. Celebrating music across different genres and languages, this game is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store. Download it now to be a part of this amazing experience.

Music has always been everyone’s source of entertainment and there is nothing better than a good rhythm match with friends. Gamers will have to ‘Tap, Swing and Slide’ along with their favourite songs as they cross one level after another and rule the Song Beat Leaderboards. Prove your mettle as a gamer to unlock new songs and become the Queen or King of rhythm and beat. The more songs you unlock, the more stars get added. Moving forward, players can also list out their favourite songs, which will be available in music boxes. With simple controls, the game has an easy-to-use interface that provides fun time to players looking for both long and short sessions. So, what are you waiting for?

Talking about Song Beat-Play Your Music, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “In this digital age, innovation and newness are essential to stay relevant. At Hungama Game Studio, we continue to offer users a wide variety of games that are fresh in their approach and concept, yet simple and engaging in format. Launching Song Beat this Valentine’s Day, an occasion that celebrates love, is the perfect synergy of the two things our users enjoy and are of paramount importance for us at Hungama — music and gaming. With both of them having the power to uplift the mood and spread happiness, gamers will not just get to groove to the biggest hits of all times but also get introduced to new songs and artists. This immersive experience will make unlocking a new song at every level a joyful ride and motivate the gamer to share his achievement with his fellow competitors. Material rewards are passé, we wanted to offer something that soothes your senses, makes you smile amid a nail-biting game. The love songs specially-curated as V-Day playlist is a surprise.”

To play Song Beat game on Hungama Game Studio click here - https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com. hungamagamestudio.sb