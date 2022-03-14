How to Use WhatsApp Code Verify The Latest Security Feature

Tech News: WhatsApp Web has created a new layer of protection, according to the company. It's called "Code Verify," and it's a web browser extension that checks that the code running on users' WhatsApp Web hasn't been altered in real-time. According to WhatsApp, Code Verify is a traffic signal for the security of their WhatsApp Web account.

In collaboration with Cloudflare, WhatsApp has launched Code Verify. "Code Verify is also being open sourced," according to the business, "so that other messaging services may enable people to verify that the code they are being served on the web is the same that everyone else's."

How Does WhatsApp Code Verify Work?

Code Verify is compatible with Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. The Code Verify extension is instantly pinned to a user's Firefox or Edge browser after they install it. Users of Google Chrome, on the other hand, will have to pin it themselves. When a user accesses WhatsApp Web, the Code Verify addon compares the code received by the browser from WhatsApp Web. It will generate a hash (which is similar to a code fingerprint) and compare it to the hash or fingerprint shared by WhatsApp Web with Cloudflare.

The Code Verify icon on the user's browser will become green if the code matches and is validated.

While the Code Verify symbol on the browser becomes orange when WhatsApp Web loads, it implies that either another browser extension is interfering with its ability to verify WhatsApp Web, or the request has timed out and the page simply needs to be refreshed.

When WhatsApp Web loads, the Code Verify indicator on the browser becomes red, indicating a probable security risk with the WhatsApp code being supplied. After that, the user can halt additional extensions, switch to a mobile version of WhatsApp, or obtain the source code and send it to a third-party organisation for analysis.

According to Facebook, the concept of comparing hashes to detect tampering or even corrupted files isn't new, but automating it, deploying it at scale, and ensuring that it "just works" for WhatsApp users is.