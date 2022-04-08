How To Stop Spotify From Sharing Your Personal Data

Spotify is listening to you. It sounds like a horrible joke, but the enormously popular music streaming service collects, saves, and distributes reams of seemingly innocuous user data, resulting in an incursion that's far more than the sum of its parts. While Spotify's consumers are busy rocking out, the corporation is busy earning off the data generated by that rocking.

It also generates a surprising amount of revenue. What Spotify does with that data, and why you should care, are complicated concerns involving third-party advertising, densely written terms of service, and inferences taken from every song or podcast you've ever listened to on the streaming site.

However, one part of this digital disaster, according to privacy experts, is dead simple: Spotify users should pay attention to how their data is used and take actions to limit that usage wherever feasible.

If you're a Spotify user, you already pay $9.99 a month. There's no need to unwittingly send away your sensitive personal information for free. Thankfully, there are measures you can take to restrict what Spotify does with its massive database of data points about your life—or, at the very least, to make the company's attempt to profit from your data a little more difficult.

How Do Spotify Users Keep Their Data Collection And Sharing To A Minimum?

Spotify customers who are concerned about their listening habits being used against them have more alternatives than "cancel your account," thankfully.

The most obvious and immediate action that people can take is to turn off personalised advertisements in their privacy settings.

"If you use Spotify's ad-supported services and opt out of getting personalised ads, we will not share your information with third-party advertising partners or utilise information obtained from them to show you tailored ads," the Privacy Settings website of Spotify adds.

To opt-out of personalised advertisements, follow these steps:

Go to your Spotify account and sign in.

Select "Account" from the "Profile" option in the top-right corner. This will launch your browser if you're using the desktop application.

Select "Privacy options" from the left-hand menu.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and make sure "Process my personal data for targeted advertisements" is turned off.

Also, "opt out of Spotify processing your Facebook data" while you're there. This implies that Spotify will "cease processing any Facebook data shared with Spotify and save the personal data that enables you to sign into Spotify using your Facebook account," according to the company.