How to Share High Resolution Videos On WhatsApp

WhatsApp: WhatsApp has been working on a number of projects to improve the user experience. WhatsApp's newest feature, according to reports, would allow users to select the video quality before sharing it with their friends. When it comes to sending high-quality videos, WhatsApp has certain restrictions. High-resolution videos transmitted over WhatsApp are frequently compressed and sent as a document. This is where RCS-enabled messaging applications outperform WhatsApp since they allow users to send high-quality videos.

WhatsApp will soon solve the problem for its users. It may not be a pleasant experience not to be able to send a high-resolution video. Wabetainfo reports that WhatsApp is now testing a feature that allows users to select the video quality before sending it to their contacts.

According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp users will have three alternatives before sharing a video with their contacts. The first is the Auto mode, which allows WhatsApp to identify the optimum compression technique for certain videos automatically.

The Best Quality option is the second option available to customers. WhatsApp will deliver the video in the highest quality available when a user selects this option, as the name implies. This implies that if you shoot your video in high-definition, WhatsApp will send it in that format.

The Data Saver will be the third option available to consumers. WhatsApp compresses videos before sending them if you select this option. According to the WhatsApp features tracker, the feature is presently under development and will be accessible in a future update.

Real-time waveforms in voice communications were also tried as a feature that WhatsApp was working on. According to the WhatsApp features tracker, when you record a new audio message, WhatsApp will now start displaying real-time speech waveforms.

Waveforms for audio communications have been briefly allowed on WhatsApp. When you start recording voice messages, the real-time waveforms will show them. The feature has been found in WhatsApp's Android beta version and is presently being developed.

"After releasing voice waveforms on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.13.17, WhatsApp has decided to pull out the feature, in order to add some fixes and improvements before the next activation. As you know, waveforms will replace the search progress bar, but that’s not all: WhatsApp is developing another feature that uses voice waveforms! The feature has been spotted in a future WhatsApp update, so it’s not available yet for the public," the Wabetainfo report read.