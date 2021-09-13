How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Typing?
WhatsApp Tricks: WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Facebook, is extensively used to send and receive messages. But did you know that you can send WhatsApp messages without even typing them? You'll need excellent speech recognition to accomplish this. This technique is compatible with Android phones.
You must first adjust the phone's settings before being able to send messages on WhatsApp without typing. When you don't have access to your phone, this feature comes in handy.
Here's How You Can Send Text Messages Without Having To Type Them:
- In 2015, Google Assistant added the ability to send WhatsApp messages using voice commands.
- Apple Siri, on the other hand, debuted this feature in 2016. Messages from third-party applications may now be sent using voice commands.
- To send messages without typing, go to Google Assistant's settings and then click on your profile photo in the right corner.
- Scroll down to Personal Results and enable this feature.
- You must say "Hey Google" or "OK Google" to activate the voice assistant.
- Then say, send a WhatsApp message to and the name of the person you want to message. You'll be asked what message you wish to send via Google Assistant.
- After that, speak the message and send the message you wish to send.
- You may use Google Assistant to send WhatsApp messages without having to type.