How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Typing?

WhatsApp Tricks: WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Facebook, is extensively used to send and receive messages. But did you know that you can send WhatsApp messages without even typing them? You'll need excellent speech recognition to accomplish this. This technique is compatible with Android phones.

You must first adjust the phone's settings before being able to send messages on WhatsApp without typing. When you don't have access to your phone, this feature comes in handy.

Here's How You Can Send Text Messages Without Having To Type Them: