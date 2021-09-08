How To Record A Zoom Video Call For Free In 5 Steps
Zoom tips & tricks: If you're a Zoom user and wish to record a video call and save it to your smartphone, follow these five simple steps.
How to record a Zoom call
Step 1: As the host, starts a Zoom meeting. It's worth noting that only the host has the power to record the conversation.
Step 2: Select the option to record that appears on the screen.
Step 3: The recording option will be visible in the top-left corner of the screen for both participants and hosts.
Step 4: Once the meeting is over, Zoom will convert the recording and provide you access to the file.
Step 5: When the conversion is complete, a folder containing the recorded files will appear.
It's worth noting that the audio/video file will be titled Zoom 0.mp4 by default, while the audio-only file will be named audio only.m4a.