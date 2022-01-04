How to Protect Your Kids From Dangers of Online Crimes

Hyderabad: According to the National Crime Records Bureau, cybercrime against minors will grow 400% in 2020 compared to the previous year, with the bulk of cases involving the publication or transmission of information showing children in sexually explicit actions.

Children and teenagers today are growing up in a society that is increasingly digitally linked. Students must learn to combine the advantages of technological advancements with a knowledge of their own and others' online behaviour and then devise effective ways to remain safe and have a positive online influence. Before navigating online, preteens and teenagers must grasp everything there is to know about Internet ethics and digital well-being.

Preteens' digital well-being (6 to 13 years)

* What types of online interactions do they have?

* What type of information do they get from the internet?

* What type of online clout do they have?

* Do they have any specific instructions?

Teens' digital well-being (13 to 18 years)

* Digital Security – How do they surf the internet and what tools do they use?

* Digital Safety – Are they aware of their physical and mental health?

* Digital Spirit - Do they grasp and validate online content that is lawful and ethical?

Here Are A Few Risks To Keep In Mind When Protecting Children:

*Cyberbullying is defined as the cruel treatment of people via the use of electronic devices such as cell phones, computers, social media, messaging platforms, emails, discussion forums, and websites. Teasing, making fun of, spreading rumours online, sending unwelcome messages, and defamation are all common forms of cyberbullying.

* Cyber predators: The purpose of a cyber predator is to seduce and manipulate a kid's belief system by seeming to care for the youngster and his or her family. From the perspective of a youngster, an Internet predator builds a phoney online presence that emotionally replaces a trusted parent or spouse.

* Social boundaries - Children are not yet aware of what constitutes a social boundary. They may post sensitive or individually identifying information online or on social media sites that are not intended to be seen by the general public. Talk openly with your children about public limits and what they represent for the entire family.

* Phishing: A malicious attempt to steal your personal information and gain access to your online account. In exchange for a free game, the fraudster will give you a bogus email with a link to a false login to your favourite game. Children are frequently duped into downloading free games or software that contains hazardous viruses by cybercriminals.

* Social Expressions — On social media, children and teenagers publish photographs of gatherings, including alcohol and drugs. Teenagers usually ban their families from seeing the photographs and postings, though some continue to do so. We've seen young kids lose employment and family connections as a result of previous irresponsible posts.

Rating of Games:

* EC: Early Childhood – Ages three and older.

* E: Everyone – Ages six and older.

* T: Teen – Ages 13 and older.

* M: Mature – Ages 17 and older.

* AO: Adults Only – Above 18.

* Pictures (i) Parental Guidance (ii) Violence and (iii) Bad Language (iv) 18 Years

Game Genres:

* Puzzle: Problem Solving Skills – (Example: Rush Hour)

* Action: Physical Challenges – (Example: The Legends of Zelda)

* Strategy: Gamer(s) Decision Making Skills – (Example: StarCraft)

* Adventure: Story-based – (Example: Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Mystery)

* Arcade: Single-player Games – (Example: Space Invaders)

* Sports: Sports – (example: EA Sports Cricket).

* Skill-based: Mental Skills – (Example: Poker).

Protecting Children from the Risks of the Internet:

* Use Screen Time Agreements to set time limitations (for both smartphones and the internet). Parental controls for media, games, and applications should be enabled. b) Dealing with your child's demands and expectations

* Using several applications, you may get daily/weekly updates on their behaviour. If you have an iOS device, you may use the Screen Time App. If you have an Android device, you may use the Digital Wellbeing App. (c) Use child monitoring software such as Justify, Net Nanny, Teen Angles, and others to keep an eye on your children. (c) The most often suggested app is "Re-Think Words," which gives teenagers a critical opportunity to rethink their opinions and refrain from sending harsh remarks online.

* Pay attention to (a) depositing funds into your child's bank account. (b) eliminating payment account/card options from app-related payment accounts/cards. (c) A list of what they bought

* Use the link to manage your home network and digital parenting requirements. It is the world's only all-in-one smart solution for managing screen times, bandwidth limits, content controls, no internet zones, prioritising devices for better productivity, and more. It works on your home router and helps you create various policies to manage screen times, bandwidth limits, content controls, no internet zones, prioritising devices for better productivity, and more.