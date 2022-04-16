How Many People Can Speak on WhatsApp Call at Once?

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has said that it would bring emoji reactions direct to its chat app, as well as allow up to 32 individuals to participate in a single group voice call and expand file sharing to enable files up to 2GB, up from the existing limit of 100MB.

Users will be able to react with six key emojis at first, but more will be added in the future so that individuals can rapidly communicate their thoughts without flooding discussions with new messages.

"We’re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp and with all emojis and skin-tones to come," WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart said in a tweet late Thursday.

Also Read: Spotify Rebrands Greenroom App, Adds Live Audio Programmes

File sharing has now been expanded to support files up to 2 terabytes, making it easier for users to collaborate on projects.

"We’ll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with a new design for those times when talking live is better than chatting," WhatsApp added.

A group voice call may currently accommodate up to eight people.

Group admins will also be able to delete any messages that are erroneous or inappropriate from everyone's chats.

"We’ll also support larger file sharing up to 2GB at a time and 32-person group conference calls you can start with just one tap," Cathcart added.

In the following weeks, the new WhatsApp features will be available.