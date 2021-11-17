How to Lock WhatsApp on Your Android Phone

WhatsApp: WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging software used by billions of people for communication, is based on the premise of keeping everything private between users. WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that everything you communicate is safe, whether it's messages, chats, or video calls, and that no prying eyes can peek inside.

You can also enable app security from your device's settings using face ID, biometrics, and other methods, taking security a step further and guaranteeing that your sensitive data remains out of reach of unwanted surveillance. This ensures that no one can access your WhatsApp without your consent, even if your phone is available to others.

On Android, Use These Steps To Lock WhatsApp:

Step 1: On your Android device, open the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Now, at the top right of the screen, press the three-dot menu.

Step 3: Select your preferences.

Step 4: Select "Account" from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Finally, click on Privacy.

Step 6: Click on the "Fingerprint Lock" option.

Step 7: Swipe the button to the right on the fingerprint lock screen to enable unlock with a fingerprint.

Step 8: The user must touch the sensor to validate the fingerprint.

Step 9: The user must now decide how fast the app will demand Face ID for re-entry if it is closed. There are options such as "Immediately," "After 1 minute," and "After 30 minutes."

To Lock WhatsApp On Your IPhone, Follow These Steps:

Step 1: On your iPhone, open WhatsApp.

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen, select "Settings."

Step 3: Select "Account" from the drop-down menu, then select "Screen Lock" at the bottom.

Step 4: On the screen lock screen, you'll see either "Require Face ID" or "Require Touch ID."

Step 5: Finally, choose how quickly you want the screen to close.