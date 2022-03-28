How to Hide WhatsApp Guide Permanently: Step by Step Guide

New Delhi, India: Any of your WhatsApp chats may be archived to keep them hidden indefinitely. New messages will be hidden even if they come. Such chats are frequently kept in WhatsApp's mailbox, where they are rendered worthless to us. You may use this feature to keep WhatsApp chats hidden for as long as you like.

Here's How To Make Conversation Invisible:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and choose the conversation you want to save.

Step 2: Above, three options will be shown. Pin, mute, and archive are all options. Choose "Archive" from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: At the top of your chat stream, you'll see the Archive section. You may always access your hidden chats by going to the section.

Step 4: To unarchive a chat, users must first select it and then click the Unarchive button.

Step 5: If you want to archive all of the chats, go to the Chats page.

Step6: Tap "More" to get to Settings.

Step 7: Go to the "Chats" tab.

Step 8: Go to the "History of Chat" page.

Step 9: Now it's time to archive all of your conversations.

How to Reintroduce Chat: