How to Download PUBG Mobile 1.2 Beta APK: Step By Step Process
PUBG gamers in India who have suffered the wrath of Chinese apps ban now can't wait for its relaunch. Apparently, the global version of PUBG Mobile has released a link download 1.2 beta APK. The file size is said to be 625MB, and is available for Android users only.
Here are steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta APK :
Tap the download button and select the APK option
Find and install the APK file
Open PUBG Mobile after the update is complete. A dialogue box appears asking users to enter the invitation code.
After you enter the code press the yellow button.