How to Download PUBG Mobile 1.2 Beta APK: Step By Step Process

Dec 11, 2020, 17:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

PUBG gamers in India who have suffered the wrath of Chinese apps ban now can't wait for its relaunch. Apparently, the global version of PUBG Mobile has released a link download 1.2 beta APK.  The file size is said to be 625MB, and is available for Android users only.

Here are steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta APK :

Download the APK file

Tap the download button and select the APK option

Find and install the APK file

Open PUBG Mobile after the update is complete. A dialogue box appears asking users to enter the invitation code.

After you enter the code press the yellow button.

Advertisement
Back to Top