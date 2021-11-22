How to Check if Your iPhone is Fake or Original?

Everyone wants an iPhone, but not every store that offers them has real ones. Unless you're buying from an Apple shop, it's usually a good idea to double-check whether the phone is genuine.

Although iPhone have the most advanced design, intelligent operating systems, and pricey camera sets, some can make fakes.

Here's How To Tell If Your IPhone Is Real Or Not:

IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity)

Every phone comes with a 15-digit number known as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI). Each phone has a unique IMEI number. It's similar to a phone's fingerprint in that it's unique and can be traced back to the firm. It also aids in the tracing of stolen phones.

Always look for the phone's IMEI number on the box. You may double-check it with Apple by clicking here: Link and using the IMEI number from the packet.