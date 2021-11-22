How to Check if Your iPhone is Fake or Original?
Everyone wants an iPhone, but not every store that offers them has real ones. Unless you're buying from an Apple shop, it's usually a good idea to double-check whether the phone is genuine.
Although iPhone have the most advanced design, intelligent operating systems, and pricey camera sets, some can make fakes.
Here's How To Tell If Your IPhone Is Real Or Not:
IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity)
Every phone comes with a 15-digit number known as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI). Each phone has a unique IMEI number. It's similar to a phone's fingerprint in that it's unique and can be traced back to the firm. It also aids in the tracing of stolen phones.
Always look for the phone's IMEI number on the box. You may double-check it with Apple by clicking here: Link and using the IMEI number from the packet.
- If the goods are fake, the website will tell you immediately.
- Examine the phone's bezels. Perfect bezels at the bottom of the phone are only possible with an iPhone.
- The pentalobe screws that lock the chassis around the Lightning connector are a unique feature seen exclusively in Apple phones.
- Try charging the phone; if the charger does not connect right away, it is most likely a fake.
- A genuine iPhone will guide you through the first setup process, but if your phone prompts you to sign in using your Google account, it is a fake.
- When you try to open the Apple Store, the Google Store App appears.
- If it's a fake iPhone, the voice assistant will be Google instead of Siri.