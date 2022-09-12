How to Check if Somebody Else is Reading Your WhatsApp Messages

Meta-owned WhatsApp has wide users all over the world. It is easy for anyone to get connected with their loved ones. And Meta is updating the app every month with a new feature to attract more users.

It is said on WhatsApp security that the messages are read by the sender and receiver only. But the reality differs from this. WhatsApp can be used by many at one time. Also, it can be hacked easily. Nowadays most users are facing issues with privacy on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's new update of logging 10 devices at a time and also with no internet has also become an advantage for hackers.

But do you know how to check whether your WhatsApp is hacked or not?

• Open your WhatsApp app.

• Click on the three dots available in the upper right corner of the app.

• Click on the Linked device option

After opening linked devices you can see the number of devices that are logged into your WhatsApp.

How to save your account from hacking?

