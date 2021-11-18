How to Check if a Place is Crowded on Google Maps?

San Francisco: Google has introduced new Google Maps features such as Area Busyness and Directories to help with holiday shopping.

According to the company, users can use Area Busyness, a new tool that combines real-time busyness trends with those of a neighbourhood or region of town to help users easily recognise when a neighbourhood or region of town is approaching or at its busiest.

"To keep the coming weeks stress-free, we are launching new Google Maps tools to help you stay safe, maximise your time with loved ones and find that perfect holiday brunch spot," the company said in a blog post.

The company is also expanding the Directory tab internationally on Android and iOS for all airports, malls, and transport stations across the world to assist customers in making their way through enormous structures quickly.

"Now, when we have this data available, you can quickly see what types of stores are in a building (like toy stores or jewellery boutiques), airport lounges, car rentals, parking lots, and more," the company said.

"And within each category, you can see a list of the relevant businesses, in addition to helpful information about whether they’re open, their rating, and what floor they’re on," it added.