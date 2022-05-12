Google's Decision Bad News For True Caller Users, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Google has taken a significant step towards blocking third-party Android call recording applications. From May 11th, 2022, Google has decided to remove all call recording apps from the Google Play Store. All authorised Android call recording applications will be disabled. As a result, if you wish to record voice calls on your phone, you'll have to rely on the phone's original call recording feature.

You will not be able to record calls after May 11 if your smartphone does not have a built-in call recording feature.

Many people use Truecaller, one of the most popular dialer applications in India, to record audio calls.

In India, one of the most popular features of the Truecaller app is call recording. Truecaller has also announced that, as of May 11, it will no longer allow users to record phone calls anywhere in the world.

"At Truecaller, we have started recording call for all Android handsets based on large customer requests," a Truecaller spokesperson stated in a report.

According to Truecaller, devices with built-in call recording will be unaffected.

Some smartphone manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Oppo, have built-in call recording features that will continue to function after May 11th.